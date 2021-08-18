Highland Park’s latest release is straight from the cask

Orkney-based distillery Highland Park has launches the second in the series to its award-winning cask strength range.

Highland Park Cask Strength Release No.2 will be available globally from this month. The ‘straight from the cask’ method, is whisky in its purest form, with no water added after maturation which delivers a robust and intense flavour with a greater depth of finish.

Created by Highland Park master whisky maker Gordon Motion, the series is designed to encourage exploration of flavour.

Gordon said: ‘Cask Strength Release No.2 celebrates the harmonious balance of tastes in the classic Highland Park style.

‘I want to give everyone who loves Highland Park the chance to experience our single malt whisky in its purest form, its full flavour allows you to discover the taste and strength that appeals to your palate by adding ice or water according to your preference.’

The cask strength series is a permanent edition of the Highland Park core range. The releases share the same underlying character but with each batch featuring different flavours coming to the fore based on the cask make-up.

Highland Park Cask Strength Release No.2 has been matured predominantly in sherry seasoned European and American oak casks and a small quantity of ex-bourbon casks resulting in flavours of pear and almond cake, toasted oak, liquorice, cracked black pepper and aromatic peat.

The whisky will be available to purchase from specialist whisky retailers, and from the Highland Park online shop, distillery, and Albert Street store. To find out more visit: www.highlandparkwhisky.com