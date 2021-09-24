Highland Park unveils a new permanent addition

Orkney-based Highland Park is launching a new, permanent 15-Year-Old single malt Scotch whisky.

Available globally from this month, it is presented in a heavily embossed ceramic bottle, created in partnership with renowned specialists UK based Wade Ceramics; the inspiration of which came from ancient earthenware vessels which the whisky would have been stored a century or two ago at the distillery.

Created from casks hand-selected by Highland Park, master whisky maker, Gordon Motion, the 15-Year-Old contains a high percentage of first-fill European oak sherry seasoned casks which delivers a warm, dry spicy note whilst first-fill American oak sherry seasoned casks back this up with notes of vanilla and crème brûlée.

A small proportion of refill casks allow the DNA of Highland Park whisky to shine through, namely its gentle heather peat and lightly fruity character.

Gordon said: ‘Our insistence on specially constructed sherry casks delivers a richness of flavour. Vanilla and citrus notes lead and combine with the unique fragrant peat and creamy mouthfeel synonymous with Highland Park. The hand selection of quality first-fill and refill casks for Highland Park 15 Year Old delivers a rich colour which is 100% natural.

‘Bottled at 44% ABV, this retains more of the compounds which deliver a whisky with extra body and enhanced mouthfeel.’

The whisky will be available to purchase from specialist whisky retailers, and from the Highland Park online shop, Distillery and Albert Street store.

To find out more visit www.highlandparkwhisky.com