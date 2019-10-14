Highland Park ready to launch Esquire single cask

Highland Park has become the official whisky sponsor of Esquire Townhouse with Breitling, the prestigious annual event hosted by Esquire.

Taking place between 17-19 October at Carlton House Terrace, St James’s, Martin Markvardsen, Highland Park’s global brand ambassador, is set to host a series of workshops where guests will be given the opportunity to learn all about the award winning brand, before indulging in some delicious whisky and food pairings.

To celebrate the partnership, Highland Park and Esquire have collaborated to create the Highland Park Esquire Single Cask. The limited-edition single malt whisky is the first-ever single cask from Highland Park to be released in collaboration with a UK media house and will be served throughout the weekend.

The unique expression, which has notes of heather-honey and aromatic smoky peat, will also be available via The Whisky Shop (www.whiskyshop.com), allowing those unable to attend the event – as well as those who loved it so much they want more – the opportunity to purchase it to enjoy at home. RSP £200 ABV 60.3%.

During the event a choice of delicious Highland Park cocktails will be served at the Esquire Townhouse bar including firm favourites the Orcadian Cooler and Salted Honey Old Fashioned.

Scott McCaffer, brand manager at Highland Park said: ‘As demand amongst whisky lovers for new and exciting expressions continues to grow, we’re delighted to launch our latest single cask in partnership with Esquire.

‘Launching the whisky at Esquire Townhouse is a really exciting opportunity for us as it is the perfect opportunity to engage with likeminded consumers, as well as those interested in exploring the category.’

Alex Bilmes, editor-in-chief, at Esquire said: ‘We are excited to be working with Highland Park to produce a bespoke Esquire single cask whisky – a genuine first for us. We are looking forward to launching it, and of course, tasting it at Esquire Townhouse in October.’

Esquire Townhouse is an award-winning luxury brand experience featuring a compelling programme of live celebrity interviews, panel debates and masterclasses spanning fashion, culture, food & drink, design and travel.

For more information on the event visit https://hearstlive.co.uk/esquiretownhouse/