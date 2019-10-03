Highland Park adds a 21-year-old to its range

Highland Park has added a new 21 Year Old single malt Scotch Whisky to its multi-award winning range and transformed the packaging design of its higher aged whiskies.

Launching globally from October 2019, the 21 Year Old whisky will be available alongside new-look 25, 30 and 40 Year Old single malts which now feature a similar decorative design to the Highland Park core range inspired by Norse mythology.

The Orknye-based distillery previously released a 21 Year Old whisky which was named the Best Single Malt of the Year at the 2009 World Whisky Awards. The new release will feature a different flavour profile and character.

Created by Gordon Motion, Highland Park’s Master Whisky Maker, each of the higher aged whiskies will be released in batches.

Gordon Motion, said: ‘I’m pleased to introduce a new 21 Year Old whisky to our range. Each of the higher aged whiskies will be released in batches as our older stocks reach their peak. The overall character of each whisky will remain the same, but as different casks will have been used the flavour profile will change slightly with each batch.

‘We know our Highland Park fans are very passionate about our whiskies and eager to learn more about production and details on the casks we have used. Through batching, we’ve added release dates to our labels to help distinguish between each bottling.’

Highland Park 21 Year Old: August 2019 Release was created using six first-fill sherry seasoned European oak casks, four first-fill sherry seasoned American oak casks and five refill casks.

The new packaging for 21 Year Old and Highland Park’s older aged whiskies was designed by Andy Bowman and his team at Mountain Creative Design, an agency based in Glasgow. The same team created the packaging for the Highland Park core age range which was introduced in 2017.

Highland Park 21 Year Old: August 2019 Release will be available globally from this month. To find out more visit: www.highlandparkwhisky.com