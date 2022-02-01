Highland Park 50 Year Old goes to a ballot

A new piece of whisky-making history, the 2021 edition of Highland Park 50 Year Old, is set for release.

Only the fourth release of a whisky of this age and rarity in our distillery’s 224-year history, it was created from casks laid down in 1960, 1964 and 1968.

Master whisky maker Gordon Motion, who brought the whisky from cask to bottle, wasn’t even born when this whisky began its long, slow maturation in their Orkney warehouses.

Just 139 bottles of this rare and iconic whisky, each hand-signed by Gordon, have been created exclusively for China.

However, Highland Park have a very limited number available from their online shop, through a ballot for those with an online account.

The total UK price for Highland Park 50 Year Old 2021 Release is £22,000 plus shipping and insurance charges – these charges will vary from country to country, according to local taxes and shipping costs.

Those entering the ballot must agree to pay a non-refundable £200 deposit, if successful in the ballot, to secure a bottle.

The ballot closes at midnight (UK time) on Tuesday February 15. Everyone who is successful in the ballot will be automatically charged the £200 deposit shortly afterwards and sent an email to confirm this.

A spokesman added: ‘Creating Highland Park 50 Year Old 2021 Release has been an incredible journey for us – we look forward to sharing that journey with you.’

Find out more HERE.