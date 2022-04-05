Highland malt reveals new ‘To What Matters’ campaign

Tomatin has launched a new campaign designed to remind people about the important things in life.

‘To What Matters’ is the latest chapter in the brand’s evolution; a positive call to arms that represents the spiritual DNA of Tomatin – a human belief in what’s truly important in life: the significant moments.

For its debut, To What Matters will launch with a stunning brand film, which was shot in and around

the Tomatin Distillery in the heart of the Scottish Highlands.

The film will be shown across TV and cinema – a first for Tomatin, signalling its ambitious plans to drive forward brand awareness throughout the UK and Internationally.

The new brand proposition, To What Matters, marks an important milestone for the whisky, as it

approaches its 125th anniversary.

Jennifer Masson, Tomatin’s head of brand, said: ‘We have very ambitious growth plans for Tomatin Single Malt, building on the rapid success we’ve had in recent years, and we now feel like the brand is in the strongest position to meet these goals head on.

‘In every area of the business, working at Tomatin is more than just a job. It’s a way of life.

Authenticity lies at the heart of ‘To What Matters’ and we couldn’t be prouder of what it stands for. We share true Highland warmth in our stories, our welcome, and of course, our whiskies, and if ever the world needed a drop of Highland warmth, it is now.’

Since 1897, Tomatin has been dedicated to protecting its craft, its environment and particularly its community, which is at the very heart of the brand. Many of the craftsman working on site have been doing so their entire working lives – all working towards producing a wide range of single malts, beloved across the world.

The brand’s core collection includes; Tomatin Legacy, an entry point whisky aged in a combination of bourbon barrels and virgin-oak casks; Tomatin 12 Year Old – distinguished by its classically smooth

finish, the esteemed 14 and 18 year old expressions, as well as a punchy Cask Strength edition too.

Tomatin also boast an impressive cabinet of prestige single malts ranging from 30 to 50 years old, including the much celebrated Warehouse 6 Collection which is due to come to a finale this Spring.

In recent years, Tomatin has grown globally from a top 50 Scotch brand (2014) to a top 25 brand

(2019).

To view the new To What Matters campaign film and the full Tomatin product range, visit

www.tomatin.com