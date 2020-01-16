Help us find Scotland’s top distillery tour and whisky bar

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Scottish Field Whisky Challenge – and we are looking for nominations for the Whisky Bar of the Year 2020 and the Distillery Visitor Experience of the Year 2020.

Do you know the finest whisky bars in Scotland? Have you had a fantastic distillery tour?

We’re asking whisky fans to nominate their favourite whisky bar or distillery visitor experience.

Members of the public can nominate their top bar or distillery by emailing whisky@scottishfield.co.uk The deadline to nominate is 31 January 2020.

The Scottish Field Whisky Challenge is also looking for Reader Judges to join the panel for the Readers Whisky Challenge 2020. Whisky fans can email whisky@scottishfield.co.uk to apply by writing a short paragraph about why they love whisky.

The winning Whisky Bar of the Year 2020 and Distillery Visitor Experience of the Year 2020 will be judged by our professional panel of Whisky Judges and announced at our glittering Whisky Awards Lunch in autumn 2020.

The Scottish Field Whisky Challenge is a competition that is open to all the whisky distilleries in Scotland. We invite them to send in any new expressions or old favourites to take part in our Challenges.

For all our Whisky Challenges, the Summer Challenge, Readers Challenge and Grand Final, we decant the bottles into sample bottles with only a number for a blind tasting that is highly regarded in the Scottish whisky world.

We will announce the winners of the Whisky Bar of the Year, Distillery Visitor Experience of the Year 2020 and the winners of each Challenge at a glittering Whisky Awards Lunch in autumn 2020.