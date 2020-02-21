Harvey Nichols ready to welcome the ambassador

Harvey Nichols Edinburgh is to welcome the Glenfiddich Ambassador to Scotland to a special event.

Mark Thomson, will be hosting the latest unique dinner in their perennially popular Supper Club series.

The four-course whisky dinner will celebrate several delicious whiskies from Glenfiddich.

The evening will start with a specially created whisky cocktail – or non-alcoholic alternative – on arrival, before dinner is served where each course is paired with the finest whiskies, including Grand Cru 23 Year Old, alongside the Glenfiddich 12, Glenfiddich 18, the Project XX and the Glenfiddich 21.

From ballentine of quail to pan fried scallop this bespoke menu will not only celebrate Scotch whisky but will also showcase some of Scotland’s finest, seasonal ingredients.

The Glenfiddich Whisky Dinner will take place from 7-10.30pm, on Thursday, 26 March, on the Forth Floor Restaurant at Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh.

Tickets are £50 per person, which includes four sumptuous courses, each paired to a whisky and the whisky cocktail on arrival.

Email forthfloor.reservations@harveynichols.com for details.