Gordon & MacPhail raises £5000 for worthy cause

Colleagues from family-owned Gordon & MacPhail Scotch whisky have helped raise £5,000 for charity.

The money will go to Outfit Moray, an outdoor learning and adventure charity based in Lossiemouth, through a series of digital initiatives.

Outfit Moray aims to make a difference to the lives of others by actively developing the potential of young people, their families and communities through accessible, affordable outdoor learning and adventure. These activities encourage life skills and improve physical and mental health.

The funds will help Outfit Moray continue to deliver its comprehensive programme of outdoor learning activities for young people in Moray, particularly those who are vulnerable or disadvantaged.

Employees at Elgin-headquartered Gordon & MacPhail adapted their usual annual fundraising efforts to meet lockdown restrictions. They held a series of virtual events and activities, including virtually walking from Elgin to Jerez in Spain, virtual escape rooms and quizzes to help raise funds for this year’s chosen charity.

Jodie Clayton from Gordon & MacPhail said: ‘We are honoured to have supported Outfit Moray as our charity of the year. We’re delighted to have done our part to raise £5000 which will be used to help the charity offer its wide range of outdoor learning activities for young people in the area.

‘This has been a year like no other, given the impact of Covid-19, but we were determined to continue to raise funds in these unusual circumstances. Colleagues at Gordon & MacPhail are committed to fundraising for a different charity annually and enjoy making a difference to local organisations and helping to support members of our community.’

Tony Brown, CEO at Outfit Moray, said: ‘We are incredibly grateful for Gordon & MacPhail’s generous support. We have been providing outdoor learning opportunities for young people in Moray since 2003 and funding like this is vital for our continued work.’