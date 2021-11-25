Gordon & MacPhail donates £80,000 to eco charity

Family-owned premium spirits company, Gordon & MacPhail, is donating £80,000 to Trees for Life, a charity with a mission to restore the Caledonian Forest.

The donation follows the sale of Decanter #1 of the world’s oldest single malt Scotch whisky at auction.

The Gordon & MacPhail Generations 80-Years-Old from Glenlivet Distillery launched in September 2021, with the business making the decision to partner with Sotheby’s to raise funds for Trees for Life.

In October 2021, a landmark lot went under the hammer at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong, which included decanter #1, a tasting experience, the framed cask end and a one-of-one lithograph featuring the original concept drawings devised by creative partner, Sir David Adjaye.

After costs, auction proceeds of £80,000 have been donated to Trees for Life to help fund their tree nursey at Dundreggan near Glenmoriston in Inverness-shire.

The fifth release in Gordon & MacPhail’s Generations series, the 80-Years-Old release from Glenlivet Distillery is presented in a stunningly intricate decanter and oak pavilion designed by internationally acclaimed architect and designer, Sir David Adjaye, aligned to a creative theme of ‘Artistry in Oak’.

Trees for Life, a conservation charity based in Findhorn, has planted nearly two million trees since its inception in 1993. It has a mission to revitalise the wild forest in the Scottish Highlands, providing space for wildlife to flourish and communities to thrive. To kick off the partnership earlier this year, six colleagues from Gordon & MacPhail visited the Trees for Life nursery and planted a number of oak trees.

Ewen Mackintosh, managing director, Gordon & MacPhail, said: ‘We chose to partner with Trees for Life because we believe our organisations are closely aligned. We’re both focused on creating future legacies.

‘Much like a golden anniversary is symbolised with gold, an 80th is traditionally commemorated by oak, so the theme and partnership was a natural fit. Our whiskies are often decades, if not generations, in the making and Trees for Life are also planning for the long term so we are very proud to support their mission.’

Steve Micklewright, CEO, Trees for Life, added: ‘The partnership and generous contribution will have a significant, positive impact on our nursery at Dundreggan. Funding will help us to grow more than 80,000 rare, native trees from seed each year, restoring and enhancing Scotland’s natural environment for all.’

For more information about Gordon & MacPhail visit www.gordonandmacphail.com. Further information on Trees for Life is available at www.treesforlife.org.uk.