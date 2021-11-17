Gordon & MacPhail boosted ahead of new distillery

There’s a new arrival at a Scotch whisky firm, ahead of the opening of a new whisky distillery in the heart of the Cairngorms.

Gordon & MacPhail has appointed Ben Cookman as finance director during a period of high growth, which sees the family-owned business working towards the new opening.

The appointment will see Cookman play an integral role in the organisation helping to shape and implement the Gordon & MacPhail business strategy, including delivering extensive capital plans and fuelling the growth of the company’s brands: Gordon & MacPhail, Benromach, Red Door and The Cairn.

Relocating to the north of Scotland from Bedfordshire, Cookman brings with him a wealth of experience from his previous role as finance director at Greenwoods GRM LLP and, prior to that, his position as head of finance at McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd.

Ewen Mackintosh, Managing Director, said: ‘Ben joins us at an exciting time for Gordon & MacPhail as we work towards opening The Cairn Distillery in summer 2022.

‘Gordon & MacPhail is known for its commitment to creating the finest whiskies and now, as we look towards this new chapter of the company with the creation of a purpose-built distillery in the heart of the Cairngorm National Park, it is more important than ever that we invest in not only our stocks and infrastructure but also the right people who will help us achieve our business aspirations.

‘Ben brings with him not only the technical skillset and knowledge required for the role but also a passion for the spirits industry and a desire to grow Gordon & MacPhail both domestically and in international markets.’

Ben added: ‘I’m delighted to be taking on the role of finance director at Gordon & MacPhail and look forward to helping the company achieve not only its current objectives, but also to support investment decisions that will secure its long-term success.

‘One of the elements that attracted me to Gordon & MacPhail is this commitment, as a family business, to remain focused on the long-term future of the organisation.’

Set in a stunning landscape, The Cairn Distillery will be Gordon & MacPhail’s second whisky distillery. The Cairn will not only produce the finest single malt Scotch whisky but will also be home to a high-quality visitor centre, offering tours and tastings which will attract visitors from around the world.

For more information about Gordon & MacPhail visit www.gordonandmacphail.com.

Further information about The Cairn Distillery can also be found HERE.