Good Spirits Company delighted by award win

The Good Spirits Company has been named Multiple Outlet Retailer of the year for 2020 in the Icons of Whisky Scotland Awards.

The Icons of Whisky Scotland Awards, run by Whisky Magazine, celebrate the nation’s top people, bars, producers and retailers. Those taking the coveted top spots have been chosen for showing particular dedication and drive in taking their companies and the industry to another level.

Co-owners of the Glasgow-based company, Shane Goodbody and Matthew McFadyen, were presented with the award.

Matthew said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to have won. In the eight and a half years since we opened our first shop we’ve received a few awards, but Icons of Whisky is the big one for the Scotch Whisky Industry, especially since it’s voted on by the trade – our peers.’

Shane added: ‘I’m very pleased that we’ve been given this award. We have a great team at the Good Spirits Co., and to have their knowledge and expertise recognised like this is an honour.’