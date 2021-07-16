Golf star Lee Westwood joins Loch Lomond Whiskies

Loch Lomond Whiskies, the Official Spirit of The Open, has agreed a new partnership with golf superstar Lee Westwood to promote the brand’s award-winning single malts across the world.

Westwood, who has won on five continents in his decorated 28-year professional career, worked with Loch Lomond Whiskies Master Blender, Michael Henry, to create and select the Lee Westwood Single Cask, 1st Edition.

The single cask has been aged 25 years to mirror Westwood’s 25 wins on the European Tour.

The spirit is born from Loch Lomond’s unique straight-neck pot stills and has the signature fruity character found in many of Loch Lomond’s multi award-winning single malts. Tasting notes include bursts of ripe peach and crisp apple, with orange zestiness. The finish boasts a caramel sweetness, toasted oak and juicy pineapple before waves of warming sugar and cinnamon spice.

Westwood has agreed the partnership ahead of The Open which takes place this week at Royal St George’s in Kent, England. Fans will watch the world’s best golfers compete for the iconic Claret Jug and Westwood will be aiming to win golf’s original Major on his 25th Open appearance.

Lee Westwood said: ‘I’ve been hugely passionate about single malts for many years, so to see an outstanding whisky bearing my name is a huge privilege and a great pleasure.

‘It’s been a pleasure to work with Michael and the team at Loch Lomond Whiskies to develop the Lee Westwood Single Cask Edition. I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on a bottle and I’m sure they’ll enjoy a dram as much as I have!’

Colin Matthews, Loch Lomond Whiskies CEO, added: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled to add Lee to our roster of iconic golf ambassadors. He is a global star and has enjoyed tremendous success across the world and most importantly a great guy, so a the perfect fit for our brand.

‘We wish him the best of luck at Royal St George’s this week, and hope he continues the great form he has showed recently. We look forward to working with him in the months and years ahead.’

Westwood joins fellow Loch Lomond Whiskies ambassadors Colin Montgomerie and Darren Clarke, who won The Open the last time it was contested at Royal St George’s back in 2011.

For further information visit www.lochlomondwhiskies.com.