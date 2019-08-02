Global travel Scotch whiskies take awards

Glengoyne Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been recognised by over 400 judges for its global travel retail exclusive portfolio of whiskies by scooping four awards.

These included a Gold Outstanding Medal and the prestigious Trophy in the Scotch whisky category for its high end expression, Glengoyne Pedro Xíménez Cask, in the International Wine and Spirit Competition.

Two further silver medals were awarded to Glengoyne Cuartillo 1L and Glengoyne Balbaína 1L, the duo making up part of the GTR exclusive Glengoyne Spirit of Oak Collection which launched into the channel in 2018.

William Ovens, Ian Macleod Distillers’ global travel retail director, said: ‘We are delighted that Glengoyne Highland Single Malt has been acknowledged by the IWSC global awards for its truly outstanding craftsmanship and unique flavour profiles.

‘We are confident that the IWSC Trophy and medal wins will ensure that Glengoyne stands out to the whisky connoisseur and provides further endorsement of our exceptional whisky credentials to our GTR partners.’

Launched into all World Duty Free managed UK airport stores last year, the Glengoyne Spirit of Oak Collection is now available in major travel retail airport stores across the globe.

The entire Glengoyne Spirit of Oak Collection includes, Glengoyne Cuartillo 1L and Glengoyne Balbaína 1L as well as two limited, high end expressions, Glengoyne Pedro Xíménez Cask 70cl and the extremely scarce Glengoyne 28 Year Old 70cl. The collection is presented in distinctive gift packs, with embossed descriptors and the signature of Glengoyne Distillery manager Robbie Hughes.