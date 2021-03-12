Glenturret teams up with Jaguar for E-Type release

A new whisky is being released to celebrate 60 years since the first Jaguar E-Type made an extraordinary 11 hour overnight journey from Coventry to the Geneva Motor Show.

Legendary test driver Norman Dewis arrived just in time, and a motoring icon was born.

In celebration of this automotive icon delivering 265bhp (brake horsepower), Glenturret present an exclusive release limited to only 265 bottles.

The whisky is inspired by the E-Type’s charisma and spirit.

Glenturret whisky maker Bob Dalgarno said: ‘The whisky is a minimum age of 30 Years Old and drawn from four casks. Three Oloroso sherry-seasoned European oak butts bring rich intensity, and a single Amontillado sherry-seasoned American oak quarter cask gives a delicate elegence.

‘Wood spices quickly accelerate on the palate then brake suddenly. Darker fruits pull forward, liquorice sweeps in, and sweeetness flows throughout. Maturing oak intertwined with wood spice is last to arrive bringing a sweet, spicy and warming finish.’

Each bottle costs £1500.

Visit HERE for more details.