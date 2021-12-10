Glengoyne unveils Teapot Dram – Batch No. 008.

Glengoyne Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has unveiled the latest batch of its coveted Teapot Dram – Batch No. 008.

As part of Glengoyne’s most popular limited-edition range, the Teapot Dram tells the story of an old distillery tradition where workers would be given three fingers of whisky, three times a day.

Most distilleries would give workers a tumbler of new-make spirit, hot off the stills. But Glengoyne would always ensure the team were given tumblers filled with a young, first fill sherry cask whisky.

The less seasoned members of the distillery team would, to save face, discreetly pour some of their untouched drams into a copper teapot which sat on the canteen windowsill, ready for their older colleagues to enjoy later.

Honouring this tradition, the Teapot Dram has remained a deliberately bold, sherry matured limited release. Batch No. 008 is matured exclusively in first fill European and American oak sherry casks and bottled at 59% ABV.

The limited-edition single malt is dark amber in colour and boasts initial swathes of ginger, stewed apples and soft leather.

This nose makes way for a warming palate of soft oak, dry sherry, and velvety prunes. On the long, lingering finish, oak and spice continue with pepper and a flash of citrus.

Barbara Turing, brand manager at Ian Macleod Distillers, said: ‘We’re delighted to unveil the latest instalment of our ever-popular Teapot Dram series just in time for the festive period.

‘Similar to the seven batches before it, No. 008 boasts its own bold and unique character. First fill European and American sherry casks give it a luscious dark copper colour and a rich, mouth-coating palate of cooked apple, subtle spice and soft oak.’

Available from the Glengoyne Distillery shop and via Glengoyne.com, just 3000 bottles of the highly sought Teapot Dram Batch No. 008 are available, with an RRP of £120.

Global brand ambassador, Gordon Dundas, and distillery manager, Robbie Hughes, will conduct a live-streamed tasting of this new product with the ‘Glengoyne Family’ in the new year.

