Glengoyne is official spirit of the Scottish Open

Glengoyne Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky will sponsor the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open for a second year.

This follows the success of an initial one-year deal at the 2018 championship. The sponsorship, the biggest for the brand to date, includes pouring rights at all bars and hospitality spaces on course.

The deal this year will once again see Glengoyne as the event’s official spirit. Glengoyne will provide the house pour at all house and hospitality bars across the course throughout the four-day tournament, which takes place from Thursday 11 to Sunday 14 July at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Glengoyne is situated close to Loch Lomond and nestled into Dumgoyne Hill. Uncompromising in its pursuit of excellence, Glengoyne runs its spirit through the slowest whisky stills in Scotland, building the smooth, fruity, unpeated spirit for which Glengoyne is known.

Over the four days, spectators and golfers alike will be able to enjoy a variety of award-winning releases from the Glengoyne Distillery, including 10, 12, and 18 Year Old. With the core Glengoyne whiskies on offer, there is plenty opportunity to sample and enjoy the rich, complex flavours for which the Highland Single Malt is known.

Neil Boyd, UK managing director at Ian Macleod Distillers, said: ‘Continuing our partnership as official spirit of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open made perfect sense. We enjoyed a very successful first year and we’re delighted to be returning again to the championship, providing superb quality drams for whisky fans and novices alike to enjoy around the course.’

Robert Gordon from the Championship said: ‘It’s fantastic to have Glengoyne back as our spirit sponsor. Their first year with us set the foundations for a strong future relationship and they continue to bring together two great Scottish traditions – whisky and golf. I look forward to raising a dram or two to toast of another successful Championship.’