Glenglassaugh unveils new 50-year-old whisky

Highland hidden gem Glenglassaugh lay silent for more than two decades – before being reawakened in 2008.

Since then, the small, coastal distillery has released a range of award-winning boutique whiskies and now celebrates the release of one of its oldest and rarest expressions.

Shaped by the influences of land and sea for over half a century, Glenglassaugh 50-Year-Old has gently matured in the distillery’s coastal warehouses overlooking the rolling surf of Sandend Bay.

The rare expression, of which there are just 264 bottles available, has been bottled from a single Pedro Ximénez sherry cask from Andalucīa in Spain. After breathing in the elements of the North Sea air for more than 50 years, the result is a luscious and rich Highland Single Malt with a flavour profile that boasts a symphony of exotic fruit on a gentle ocean breeze.

Selected by master blender Rachel Barrie, who learned to surf as a child on the waves that break below the distillery, the Glenglassaugh 50-Year-Old is an inimitable and complex exemplar of the distillery’s lush, coastal spirit.

Earlier this year, the expression was awarded the highest possible accolade of double gold at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Each bottle is housed in a bespoke presentation box designed to display the bottle and the liquid’s rich tones.

Rachel said: ‘A lot can happen in half a century, and this whisky has seen many important milestones whilst maturing in our warehouses. From the distillery being lost then revived 13 years ago to the release of its first core range celebrating its youthful spirit.

‘Offering a deep and seductive sweetness, the 50-Year-Old’s flavour profile ranges from caramelised pear to soft exotic cherries; almond and refined oak beautifully intertwine to present a symphony of tropical notes on a gentle ocean breeze with rolling waves of flavour, which intensify and evolve with each sip.

‘It’s a privilege to unveil this premium bottling to whisky fans around the world at the beginning of a new chapter for Glenglassaugh celebrating both old and new.’

The Glenglassaugh 50-Year-Old is of natural cask colour and bottled at 40.1% ABV.

The initial release features 264 bottles that will be available across select international markets in Europe and Asia from this month.