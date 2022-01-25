Glenfiddich’s 200 bottles and NFTs to mark Lunar New Year

Glenfiddich will launch 200 limited-edition Chinese Lunar New Year non-fungible tokens to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

NFTs are digital tokens that can be use to represent ownership of unique items.

The exclusive drop will be available on BlockBar.com, the world’s first NFT marketplace for wines and spirits. Each corresponding NFT purchased is linked to a physical bottle of Glenfiddich’s 21 year old Reserva Rum cask single malt Scotch whisky and serves as a digital receipt verifying ownership and authenticity.

This release is inspired by the last in the Chinese New Year trilogy designed by renowned illustrator Rlon Wang. Wang’s latest design immerses the endless horizons of possibility and opportunity for 2022, with a spotlight on the brand’s iconic Stag, and this exclusive to BlockBar drop features an extended limited edition design.

Upon purchase, the buyer can also unlock exclusive content including a JPG of the complete artwork from Rlon Wang, individual digital illustrations of the icons that make up the overall design and a Golden Stag GIF that can be used to obtain early access to the next Glenfiddich drop via BlockBar.com.

Those who purchase the NFT can hold on to, resell on BlockBar.com’s marketplace or redeem it for the physical bottle at any time. In addition, the purchaser can also gift the asset-backed NFT to a loved one via BlockBar’s new gifting offering that brings together the tradition of giving luxury wines and spirits with the latest trend of exchanging NFTs as gifts.

Will Peacock, global luxury director at William Grant & Sons said: ‘We’re delighted to launch our first-ever Chinese New Year NFT with BlockBar.com to help mark the Year of the Tiger. This limited edition bottle design exclusive to BlockBar is inspired by the final of the trilogy series with Rlon Wang which celebrates the endless possibilities for 2022, and we’re pleased to share this sentiment with two hundred lucky customers.’

Only 200 bottles of the Glenfiddich 21 Year Old Chinese New Year Limited Edition will be available for purchase on BlockBar.com at 3pm on the first day of the Lunar New Year (Tuesday, February 1), on a first come first served basis, priced at 0.15 ETH each (approximately £346). The NFT may be purchased from BlockBar.com with Ethereum (ETH) or by credit card.