Glenfiddich launches a new tasting collection

Glenfiddich has announced the launch of an exclusive tasting collection, in collaboration with Master of Malt.

Showcasing four expressions from the Glenfiddich range and a previously unreleased expression, the collection offers newcomers and connoisseurs alike the chance to indulge in the exciting world of whisky with a range of 30ml liquids, put together in one special collection for the first time.

Each tasting collection includes details for a virtual tasting event, hosted by Glenfiddich global brand ambassador Struan Grant Ralph, which takes place every Thursday in April at 8pm. The tasting will explore the five whiskies in further detail, allowing attendees to expand their knowledge even further.

Struan Grant Ralph commented: ‘We are really excited to launch this new tasting collection with Master of Malt to continue to make whisky more approachable and accessible.

‘Expect to hear all the stories behind the creation of our whiskies as we journey through some of Glenfiddich’s all-time favourites – not to mention a rare opportunity to taste our latest edition, Grande Couronne!’

The tasting collection includes Glenfiddich’s opulent, rare new expression Grande Couronne 26 Year Old. The new expression has just launched in the UK and is matured in American and European oak casks at the Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown, Scotland, before an extended finish of up to two years in meticulously sourced French Cognac casks, providing a true taste of elegance.

Complementing the Grande Couronne is Glenfiddich Grand Cru, aged for 23 years in American and European Oak casks and then finessed in French cuvée oak casks, and Glenfiddich Gran Reserva, patiently mellowed for 21 years in bourbon casks before a final flourish in Caribbean rum casks, both from the Glenfiddich Grand Series.

Finally, the Glenfiddich Tasting Collection is completed by Glenfiddich 18 Year Old and a rare opportunity to taste Glenfiddich’s Virgin Oak 2010, a zesty single cask whisky.

Spirits Buyer at Master of Malt, Guy Hodcroft comments: ‘It’s always exciting to work with family-owned distillers like Glenfiddich, and they have included some of their tastiest recent drops within this pack. We’d rather share a dram in person, but to have Struan take us through them online over the coming weeks is a great alternative.’

The Glenfiddich and Master of Malt Tasting Collection is available for delivery across the UK for £59.99 through masterofmalt.com.