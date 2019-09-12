GlenDronach’s new whisky has 10 years maturation

The GlenDronach distillery has announce the eighth release of its cask strength Highland single malt Scotch whisky.

These have been matured for 10 years in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía.

This expression offers connoisseurs a deeper insight into the distillery’s signature profile, by bottling the whisky at its natural strength of 61%, to bring the full depth of maturation in Spanish oak casks.

With each unique cask strength release, master blender Dr Rachel Barrie selects the perfect marriage of sherry casks before bottling at cask strength and without chill filtration, as was the custom when The GlenDronach distillery was established in 1826.

As with all of The GlenDronach expressions, the rich natural colour is drawn from the Spanish oak in which it rests.

Rachel said: ‘The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 8 is incredibly rich and full-bodied, the result of years of slow maturation in Pedro Ximénez puncheons, quarter casks and Oloroso sherry butts.

‘Casks were individually selected, combined and bottled at natural cask strength to deliver maximum character and depth.

‘Sip layers of sherry cask matured character unfolding slowly over time; from mocha, dark chocolate and caramel espresso to cherry cake layered with sultana and plum; the depth of character is boundless.

‘The texture is like sipping velvet with a burst of sumptuous fruits, warm spices and intense dark chocolate which crescendos into The GlenDronach’s signature long and richly satisfying finish. I hope the most discerning palates will sip, savour and appreciate the full-bodied character of Cask Strength Batch 8.’

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 8 is bottled at 61% ABV, priced £62, and as is the case for all The GlenDronach expressions, is non-chill filtered and absorbs colour naturally over time from the Spanish oak in which it resides.

It will be available to buy from specialist retailers worldwide from this month.