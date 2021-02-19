GlenDronach releases its ninth limited edition

The GlenDronach Distillery has released its ninth limited edition release of its cask strength Highland single malt Scotch whisky.

Matured in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía, this richly-sherried expression offers connoisseurs a deeper insight into the distillery’s signature profile, by bottling the whisky at its natural cask strength of 59.4%, to bring out the full character and depth of maturation.

Master blender Dr Rachel Barrie individually selects and combines the sherry casks before they are bottled at natural cask strength, as was custom before the turn of the 20th Century.

With every expression of The GlenDronach, the deep, natural colour is drawn from slow maturation in Spanish oak casks. The Pedro Ximénez casks impart rich, fruit flavours, whilst dry and nutty notes come from the Oloroso casks.

Rachel said: ‘The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 9 is incredibly rich and full-bodied; the result of years of slow maturation in Pedro Ximénez puncheons and Oloroso sherry butts.

‘Add a drop or two of water to reveal a cornucopia of flavour; from treacle toffee and raisin-filled toasted brioche, to baked apple and bramble pie and star anise. This crescendos into a lingering dark chocolate, espresso coffee finish. The depth of this Highland single malt’s character is boundless.’

