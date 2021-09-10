GlenAllachie unveils a limited edition for the UK

Award-winning Speyside distillery GlenAllachie has revealed a limited-edition created exclusively for the UK.

The 14-year-old Oloroso Wood Finish joins the innovative Wood Finish series.

Presented at natural cask strength of 55.4%, the 14-year-old single malt (UK RRSP £89.99) is a small-batch release initially matured in first and second fill American oak barrels, before being re-racked for over two years aging in Oloroso puncheons personally sourced by whisky industry stalwart Billy Walker.

Billy has earnt widespread acclaim for his superlative wood management and blending expertise. After an almost half century in the whisky industry, Billy was inducted into Whisky Magazine’s Hall of Fame earlier this year for his exceptional and lasting contribution to the world of whisky.

After closely monitoring the maturing spirit within the Oloroso-seasoned Spanish oak casks, Billy determined when the perfect balance between distillery and wood character was achieved. The whisky was then bottled without added colouring or chill filtration.

Billy said: ‘As soon as we acquired The GlenAllachie distillery, I knew exactly what direction I wanted us to take the liquid in; a single malt known for its bold, indulgent sherried character.

‘This UK bottling is no different, with all those archetypal Oloroso tones you would expect – rich cocoa, cinnamon sticks, tangy orange and fresh ginger, all alongside a warming mocha depth. A sophisticated single malt that exemplifies the exciting direction that we have been taking The GlenAllachie in.’

The GlenAllachie 14-year-old Oloroso Wood Finish is available now exclusively from UK specialist retailers, with an RRSP of £89.99.