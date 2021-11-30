Glen Moray unveils final expression for 2021

Glen Moray has released another Warehouse 1 treasure just in time for Christmas, the 2008 Manzanilla Finish.

An example of Warehouse 1’s innovation and experimentation, this very special dram is strictly limited to only 1240 cask-strength bottles.

The Manzanilla Finish celebrates the distilling team’s creativity with a fresh, evocative and luxurious dram. It’s a partnership of river and sea, bringing together the soft Spey water of Glen Moray’s spirit with the slightly sea-salt tang of Manzanilla sherry, which is famously only ever produced along the sea estuary of the Guadalquivir river.

Created in the evocative bodegas of Sanlúcar de Barrameda in Cádiz, Manzanilla is the driest of all sherries. Afficionados swear it tastes of the sea, because the unique coastal conditions have a dramatic effect on the flor.

Glen Moray brand ambassador Iain Allan said: ‘As distillers, this notion of “place” is endlessly fascinating, particularly as our home of Speyside is so much a part of the Glen Moray story.

‘We started to wonder what would happen if we brought Glen Moray spirit and Manzanilla casks together? If Speyside met Cádiz in the barrel, what would the results be? Soft with salt? Citrus with herbaceous?

‘Questions like these can get the team quite animated, to say the least, but only time can ever answer their restless curiosity – and these results have been worth waiting for. This is an exceptional whisky which represents the best of two very different worlds in one unique malt.

‘I’m thrilled that it’s closing out an exceptional year for the relaunched Warehouse 1. But of course, innovation doesn’t take time off for Christmas – we’re already well ahead in planning our 2022 expressions.

‘We can’t wait to share some very special whisky in the year ahead.’

Glen Moray Warehouse 1 2008 Manzanilla Finish is bottled at cask strength (54.6% ABV), non-chill filtered and with natural colour. It is a UK exclusive, available in 70cl packs in specialist whisky shops, RRP £74.95.

Visit www.glenmoray.com for details.