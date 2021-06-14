Glen Moray unveils exclusive for Warehouse 1 relaunch

Glen Moray’s famed ‘Warehouse 1’ has released another treasure from behind its deep blue doors: a 2005 Tokaji Finish expression.

This is the first of three whiskies scheduled in 2021 from the ‘new look’ Warehouse 1 Collection.

Distilled in October 2005 and finished in oak casks that once held Tokaji Aszú wine, this new cask strength dram will sweep discerning drinkers away with its sumptuous marriage of Glen Moray spirit

and the sweet, nutty notes of Hungary’s decadent dessert wine.

Five Tokaji casks from the Elgin distillery’s Warehouse 1 – home to Glen Moray’s most unusual and adventurous maturation experiments over the years – have been used for a small batch release of just 1244 bottles for the UK market.

Expect sugar, spice and all things nice from this golden, cask strength dram, which moves through a ‘full-on sweetshop’ on the nose, to malty, maple syrup flavours and a long, lingering marzipan finish that beautifully balances the structure of Glen Moray spirit.

After the success of the first Warehouse 1 release last year – Sauternes Cask Matured – the Collection has been given a fresh, bold design update. A colourful Warehouse 1 stamp in deep, soft gold represents the Tokaji casks, with an

illustration of the warehouse in question also featured, including the birds that circle overhead on a typical day at the distillery.

The new Tokaji Finish expression will be the first of three launches scheduled for the Collection in 2021. All will share a common theme, celebrating Glen Moray’s classic Speyside spirit matured in casks sourced from some of Europe’s oldest, noblest and most distinctively flavoured wine varieties.

Hungarian Tokaji is a wine with a rich, royal and romantic heritage that stretches back hundreds of years. It is now enjoying an exciting resurgence, inspiring Glen Moray’s master distillers as they seek out interesting, eclectic casks to create this special collection of whiskies.

Glen Moray brand ambassador Iain Allan said: ‘When our distillers talk about Warehouse 1 it’s almost as if they’re letting you into a secret. This is their special space for experimentation, innovation and patiently waiting for the character of each whisky to develop.

‘Our team searches the world for interesting casks and they’re not afraid to push the boundaries, try the unusual and creatively combine Glen Moray whisky with unexpected casks.

‘In this case, we have turned to Tokaji, which is a very old but lesser-known wine that has created a wonderful, flavour-packed dram that we’re very proud to release.

‘It’s also very fitting that Warehouse 1 now has its own new and distinctive identity. This is a mark that signifies exclusive, small scale releases, non-

chill-filtered and bottled at cask strength and with natural colour.

‘Drinkers can be assured that each whisky has been made with a spirit of adventure,

resulting in a dram packed with character and delicious flavour.

‘I’m excited to see what whisky fans will make of our new Tokaji release, and as we move through 2021, I can promise there are more surprises to come from Warehouse 1.’

Glen Moray Warehouse 1 2005 Tokaji Finish is bottled at cask strength (56.3% ABV), non-chill-filtered and with natural colour. It is a UK exclusive, available in 70cl packs in specialist whisky shops, RRP £75.

Find out more at www.glenmoray.com.