Glen Garioch launches 1978 vintage whisky

Glen Garioch Distillery is launching the oldest single cask distillery exclusive release for a special event at Meldrum House Country Hotel.

Cask number 11002 was distilled in November 1978 in Oldmeldrum. Crafted and nurtured by the people of Glen Garioch, this fine dram has spent over 40 years in a single ex bourbon barrel.

With an unmistakable character, this lightly peated Glen Garioch evokes notes of sweet heather honey, caramelised orange zest, crunchy nut praline with a touch of nutmeg and mint, all contributing to a long and memorable finish.

Such a special dram deserves a special night for its launch and Meldrum House are hosting an exclusive dining experience culminating in a preview dram of the Glen Garioch single cask expression.

Guests will be treated to a three-course pairing dinner on the evening of Friday August 23, that explores Glen Garioch’s range of single cask distillery exclusive malts. Executive Chef at Meldrum House, Paul Grant, has paired each course with a 2007 Bourbon, 1997 Sherry Cask and 2012 Kentucky Oak Cask finishing with a preview dram of 1978 to end the event.

Forty-one years have passed since this whisky was filled into its cask, the same year that Glen Garioch became the first distillery to move from using coal to gas.

There was great investment in equipment at the small distillery and it was the same year their infamous greenhouse project was launched.

A rare dram from a rare year, join in the celebration by booking your place at events@meldrumhouse.com. Tickets are priced £65 each.

The event runs from 7-11pm and advance booking is required at events@meldrumhouse.com. Over 18s only.

To find out more visit www.glengarioch.com or www.meldrumhouse.com/events