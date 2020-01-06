Glasgow’s National Whisky Festival is 19 days away

The fourth National Whisky Festival of Scotland in Glasgow is just under three weeks away.

Taking place at the city’s SWG3 on Saturday 25 January, the festival will span two impressive tasting floors spread across the TV Studio and Galvanizers rooms in the popular warehouse events complex.

Maintaining the format of previous festivals, the 2020 edition will offer two extensive three-and-a-half hour sessions of unique whisky tastings and entertainment – beginning at noon and 4.15pm respectively.

Each session will feature more than 40 exhibitors from some of the most exciting names in the industry, with over 100 different whiskies/expressions to try – all of which are included in the ticket price.

Among the exhibitors are The Glasgow Distillery Company who bring Glasgow’s first ever peated single malt with them alongside a broad range of exciting expressions. They’ll be joined by familiar festival exhibitors such as A D Rattray, Benromach and the newly rebranded Arran Single malt among dozens of the most exciting names in the industry today.

There will be some hotly-anticipated debut appearances too, including Northern Irish distillers Hinch who make their inaugural journey to NWF alongside Ullapool’s Highland Liquors, who will be bringing their impressive range of Highland gins to January’s festival.

The full list of exhibitors announced so far includes:

AD Rattray, Arran Single Mal, Benromach, Buck and Birc, Distillery Tours, Douglas Laing & C, Fettercairn, Fiodh, Glenfiddich, Glen Moray, Glen Scotia, Hinch Distillery, Islay Whisky Academy, Isle of Raasay, Konrad Borkowski Photography, Lady of the Glen, Loch Lomond, Murray McDavid, NcNean, Paul John Indian Single Malt, Reza Wood Designs, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Seven Crofts Gin, SPEY, The Clydeside Distillery, The Dalmore, The Glasgow Distillery Co, The Glenturret, The White Goose, Tullibardine, Uncle Nearest, Wemyss Malt, Wester Spirit Co., Whisky Works and Wolfburn Whisky

This year, NWF will also once again be working closely with Celtic Connections to curate a bill of live music to soundtrack this immersive celebration of Scottish culture.

There will also be a whisky cocktail bar by Glasgow cocktail and jazz bar, The Blue Arrow, offering visitors the chance to sample a selection of expertly-mixed variations on our national drink, as well as a beer bar and plenty of delicious, hearty food from local restaurants and street food vendors to see you right after all those drams.

Pop up food and drink stalls announced so far include: Babu Bombay Street Kitchen Chocolate Tree, Hawkhead Whisky Smoked, Hen of the Woods and Ovenbird Coffee.

In addition, following their popularity at recent events, there will be two rooms this year dedicated to the masterclass programme – specially-curated seminars and tasting classes hosted by expert exhibitors with the aim of discovering and honing skills and knowledge of various aspects of whisky tasting, production and culture.

Tickets for each masterclass must be bought separately to festival passes, with full programme information available closer to the event.

A spokesman said: ‘As usual with NWF, visitors can rest assured that this is no stuffy suit and tie affair only for whisky experts. From seasoned palettes to adventurous newcomers, absolutely everybody is welcome. You won’t be sniffed at for enjoying whisky your way, nor will you have to pay through the nose to sample some of the finest whiskies the world has to offer.

‘This is always about having fun, coming in from the cold and celebrating our national drink together in great company. And what better way to celebrate the country’s rich cultural heritage than a whisky festival on Burns Night!

‘The full line-up and musical programme for each session will be announced in the run up to the event (details subject to change) – however, we encourage everybody to book now to avoid disappointment.

‘Until then, take care and we look forward to seeing you all in January – Slàinte Mhath!’

Tickets cost £35 and are available HERE.

This event is 18+ only. This event is likely to sell out in advance – book your tickets now to avoid disappointment.

For further details visit nationalwhiskyfestival.scot