Glasgow Distillery launches three limited editions

The Glasgow Distillery Co has today revealed three new limited edition releases of its Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

The new releases consist of three different whisky styles finished in three different cask types which have been sourced from three different countries. These are an Unpeated Ruby Port Cask Finish; a Triple Distilled Tokaji Cask Finish and a Peated Sauternes Cask Finish.

Each limited edition release is individually numbered and available on the distillery’s website from 10am today, Thursday, November 18.

The Ruby Port Cask Finish has an outturn of 467 bottles at 56.2% ABV, Tokaji Cask Finish has an outturn of 380 bottles at 53% ABV, and Sauternes Cask Finis’ has an outturn of 486 bottles at 53.7% ABV.

Each bottle comes with in-depth detail of the whisky within to showcase the true journey of the spirit from the malt variety used to the distillation style, original cask filling, type of finishing cask used and final bottling date.

Non-chill filtered and natural in colour, as is the standard for all Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whiskies, these three limited edition releases are a true representation of The Glasgow Distillery’s innovative and experimental approach to whisky making.

Liam Hughes, CEO and co-founder of the distillery said: ‘Something that sets us apart from most other distilleries is that we make three very distinct styles of single malt whisky at The Glasgow Distillery. Unpeated, peated and triple distilled spirit is a key feature of our annual production calendar and is characterised within our Glasgow 1770 Signature Range.

‘With these three limited edition releases, we’re showcasing the incredible flexibility and versatility of our single malt by combining the different spirit styles with a range of interesting casks that we have been experimenting with at the distillery over the past couple of years.

‘I’m really proud to be able to offer these three releases as an insight into what we get to see every day working at the distillery – innovation, experimentation and above all a commitment to quality. I hope everyone who makes a purchase chooses to open and enjoy these really interesting expressions.’

Mike Hayward, co-founder, and director of distillery and brands, commented on the different wine casks used to finish these three new releases: ‘We’re excited to offer our customers a glimpse behind-the-curtain and into the experimentations and cask-finishing trials we have been running recently. We have a really passionate and well-informed core customer base and I’m intrigued to see their reaction to these new expressions.

‘The Ruby Port Cask Finish balances our sweet and fruity unpeated spirit with lovely notes of strawberries and cream, complete with a sweet spicy finish of pink peppercorns, all gained from the fresh Ruby Port Cask.

‘The Triple Distilled Tokaji Cask Finish uses this wonderfully decadent Hungarian dessert wine cask to impart sweet and honeyed notes combined with hints of toffee apples, poached pears and apricot preserve to the already vibrant and smooth triple distilled spirit.

‘The Sauternes Cask Finish perfectly rounds off our peated whisky in this fantastic French dessert wine cask to give great complexity and notes of sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, toffee and salted caramel with a deep earthy finish. Definitely one for any peat-heads.’

Glasgow 1770 Limited Edition: Ruby Port Cask Finish, Tokaji Cask Finish and Sauternes Cask Finish is available directly and exclusively from The Glasgow Distillery website. Each release is restricted to two bottles per person.