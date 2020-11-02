Glasgow Distillery launches a new smoky dram

The Glasgow Distillery has announced the launch of a new rich and smoky single malt whisky.

Glasgow 1770 Peated Rich & Smoky is crafted from malted barley which has been smoked with the aromatic heather-rich peat of the Scottish Highlands; combined with the exceptionally pure water of Loch Katrine and distilled in traditional copper pot stills, resulting in a rich, deeply satisfying spirit with soft smoky notes.

Glasgow 1770 Peated Rich & Smoky succeeds the distillery’s inaugural peated single malt, Peated Release No.1, of which only a handful of bottles remain available to purchase.

Whilst the distillery’s inaugural Peated release was matured in first-fill ex-sherry casks and finished in virgin oak, the succeeding iteration has been matured in virgin oak and finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, resulting in an exciting and intriguingly different spirit.

On the nose, the latest Glasgow 1770 Peated offers sweet smoke and rich toffee with notes of vibrant vanilla, dried dark fruits and cracked black peppercorn spice with subtle hints of flamed orange.

Tobacco leaf and rich dark toffee dominate the palate with a background of sweet soft peat and gentle earthy undertones. The finish is incredibly smooth with notes of salted caramel, liquorice, and lingering spice.

Liam Hughes, CEO and co-founder of the Glasgow Distillery, said: ‘The response to our inaugural Glasgow 1770 Peated was phenomenal, with Peated Release No.1 picking up a host of prestigious awards such as Best Lowland Single Malt at the International Whisky Awards. After receiving such a fantastic response to our first smoky single malt, we have been working tirelessly to bring you something slightly different, but equally as impressive.

‘Our new expression has been laid to rest in virgin oak casks and finished in delicious Pedro Ximénez sherry hogsheads of the finest quality, giving the spirit not just a deeply delicious taste, but also an incredibly rich colour.

‘We would like to encourage those who have tried our inaugural release to share their thoughts on our new peated release. We’d love consumers to taste both iterations side by side and let us know what they think.’

It is now available to purchase for £49 at www.glasgowdistillery.com.