Ghost whiskies will leave a haunting memory

Johnnie Walker is to release a pair of very special whiskies that will leave a haunting memory.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Glenury Royal are the third in a series of special editions crafted using irreplaceable ‘ghost’ whiskies and other incredibly rare whiskies from the unparalleled reserves used to create the award-winning Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

At the heart of this whisky lies the exceptional Highland single malt Glenury Royal, from the ‘ghost’ distillery of the same name that shut its doors in 1985. Its colourful history is as exceptional as its uniquely rich and fruity whiskies.

Johnnie Walker master blender Jim Beveridge and his team also hand-selected two exceptionally rare whiskies from the ‘ghost’ distilleries of Cambus and Pittyvaich perfectly balancing their creamy toffee and butterscotch notes with the sumptuous orchard fruits, sweet apple and delicate apricot notes of Glenury Royal.

Five other rare whiskies from Glen Elgin, Inchgower, Glenlossie, Cameronbridge and Glenkinchie bring waves of vanilla, heather honey and dried fruits that weave through smooth dark chocolate and nutty layers to create an exploration of the inimitable Glenury Royal – making this limited edition our most indulgent yet.

Jim said: ‘Shining a light on this hidden treasure of the whisky world is something we’ve wanted to do for some time. This indulgent new limited edition provides us with a wonderful opportunity to explore the remarkable layers of rich fruit found in every drop of Johnnie Walker Blue Label.’ Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge.

The Glenury Royal distillery was founded in 1825 by Captain Robert Barclay – a Member of Parliament and the first man to walk one thousand miles in one thousand hours. Just a few weeks after opening the distillery was destroyed by a devastating fire only to rise like a phoenix from the flames.

Under Barclay’s tenacious leadership, it flourished to become one of only three Scottish distilleries to enjoy a royal title. Today the rare spirit of Captain Barclay lives on in the dwindling stocks of this incredible ‘ghost’ whisky.

Jim added: ‘We have waited patiently for that moment when we turn our thoughts to this exceptionally rare whisky, carefully watching over our maturing casks until the time was right to explore its uniquely indulgent character.’

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Glenury Royal follows the release of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen and Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Brora in recent years. Each edition in the series offers a fleeting opportunity to savour the depth of character of whiskies from distilleries whose spirit lives on in their dwindling stocks.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Glenury Royal is bottled at an ABV of 43.8% and is available globally from October with an RRSP of £275 for a 70cl bottle. Each bottle in this special release is individually numbered. Click HERE to find out more.