Four whiskies say Cheers To Better Days in new series

Leading independent bottler, Douglas Laing & Co, have revealed their Old Particular Cheers to Better Days mini-series.

This comprises of a Jura 12 Years Old Single Malt, Port Dundas 16 Years Old Single Grain, Linkwood 12 Years Old Single Malt and a Bunnahabhain 12 Years Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky; each from just one single cask.

The family firm says its Cheers to Better Days Series has been bottled in ‘celebration of a brighter future ahead.’ All four of the limited edition bottlings are noted to be ‘bursting with summer time character.’

The bottles are visually-led by a ‘striking’ orange label that features a bespoke, hand-drawn illustration which is intended to signify ‘joy, warmth, health and success.’

The set is described as having distinct, different and divine flavour profiles; the Jura release with notes of sea-salt, rich toffee and charred oak, the Port Dundas revealing a palate of freshly baked pancakes, toasted nuts and juiced pineapples, the Linkwood with hints of tangy green fruits, thick cream and buttery oat biscuits, and the Bunnahabhain balancing a melody of zesty citrus juices and sweet spices.

Cara Laing, Douglas Laing’s director of whisky, said: ‘The light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all so desperately craving, has been truly and beautifully represented by this mini-series. The vivid orange label design is intended to stand on consumer’s shelves at home as a promising reminder that brighter days are just around the corner. The unique flavours that are encapsulated inside each and every one of these bottlings represent warmth, comfort and vibrancy – a taste of what’s to come.’

All four of these limited editions will be packaged in a premium gift tube. The Old Particular Cheers to Better Days Jura 12 Years Old Single Malt and Port Dundas 16 Years Old Single Grain releases are expected to retail at £65/€75.50 and £85/€99 respectively, from good specialist retailers. The Linkwood 12 Years Old Single Malt bottling will retail at £75/€87.50 exclusively on douglaslaing.com and the Bunnahabhain 12 Years Old Single Malt edition is expected to retail at £70/CN¥640 exclusively in Asia.

