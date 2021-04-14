Four new single cask whiskies from GlenAllachie

The GlenAllachie Distillery has revealed a new batch of single casks bottled exclusively for UK specialist retailers.

Led by industry veteran Billy Walker, these come after their World’s Best Single Malt award win (World Whiskies Awards, 2021).

Each instalment of single cask expressions highlights Billy’s expertise in wood management, using only the finest quality casks expertly sourced from across the globe, and carefully monitoring the maturation journey.

Having been inducted into Whisky Magazine’s prestigious Hall of Fame in February 2021, Billy holds widespread acclaim within the whisky industry for his considered, hands-on approach, and innovative philosophy.

This latest tranche of GlenAllachie Single Casks consists of four cask strength single malts carefully selected from amongst the distillery’s extensive stocks within their 16 on-site warehouses, spanning more than 50,000 casks. Each expression is bottled at natural strength, without added colouring or chill-filtration.

The batch includes:

1989 Cask #4011 – a 31-year-old Rioja Barrique (RRSP £535) yielding 304 bottles at 49.1% ABV. Aging in this smaller sized cask allows for greater interaction with the wood, which in turn bestowed elegant coffee and dark chocolate tones upon the whisky.

2005 Cask #901042 – a 15-year-old Sherry Butt (RRSP £110) bottled at 63.0% ABV. With waves of mocha, vanilla pods and tangy orange, only 523 bottles of this bottling exist.

2007 Cask #6871 – a 13-year-old Virgin Oak Barrel (RRSP £99) with an outturn of just 272 bottles. Presented at 59.6% ABV, the expression promises a nutty, gingery character.

2009 Cask #5000 – an 11-year-old Grattamacco Super Tuscan Barrique (RRSP £90) which delivered 302 bottles of ruby-coloured spirit. Bottled at 58.3% ABV, and with its smaller cask size, this certified Organic Barrique has given notes of almonds and stone fruits.

Billy revealed: ‘We’re thrilled to share more GlenAllachie single casks, exclusive to our wonderful UK specialist stockists. This most recent batch includes a wide array of cask types and ages; from a 1989 Rioja Barrique to a 2007 Virgin Oak Barrel, I never tire of experimenting with the influence of wood.

‘We bottle our single casks at natural strength to let the natural character and charm of the spirit reign supreme. This, along with the fact we do not colour or chill filter the whisky, means the consumer can enjoy maximum flavour and mouthfeel.’

The new releases come hot on the heals of The GlenAllachie Distillers Company’s much anticipated first Blended Scotch Whisky offering, White Heather 21-year-old, with just 2,000 bottles available worldwide.

Further information on the distillery and company can be found at www.theglenallachie.com