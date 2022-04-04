Four new expressions from Benriach going worldwide

Benriach is releasing a quartet of whiskies for the global travel retail market.

To showcase its long-standing tradition of distilling classic, peated and triple distilled whisky, the range includes Benriach Quarter Cask, Benriach Smoky Quarter Cask, Benriach Triple Distilled Ten and their oldest ever triple distilled expression, Benriach 22 Year Old Triple Distilled.

Benriach’s tradition of triple distilling small batches, a practice which is continued only once a year at the distillery, produces their most refined spirit style, enhanced by three cask maturation in both the 10 Year Old and 22 Year Old expressions.

Smaller bespoke casks have been used in the second maturation for Benriach Quarter Cask and Benriach Smoky Quarter Cask to elevate the fruit-forward character of the distillery. The smaller casks enable greater interaction between the wood and spirit to intensify maturation and deliver depth and richness of flavour.

Rachel Barrie, master blender at Benriach Distillery, said: ‘As international travel will hopefully continue to open this year, whisky lovers will have the opportunity to sample this distinctive range of expressions available exclusively for Global Travel Retail.

‘Our oldest triple distilled expression, Benriach 22 Year Old Triple Distilled, is a complex fruit and oak masterpiece, with rich layers of caramel mocha and morello cherry, overlaid with mellow nutty elegance and the exquisite richness of orange peel, red apple and date.

‘Benriach Triple Distilled Ten is layered in glazed fruit, creamy vanilla and honey sweetness alongside vibrant toasted oak spice.

‘The bespoke quarter casks used in both Benriach Quarter Cask and Benriach Smoky Quarter Cask gives each a very distinctive flavour profile. In Quarter Cask it creates layers of glazed orchard fruit and rich vanilla, finishing with notes of ripe barley and oak spice. Smoky Quarter Cask adds layers of ripe fruit, fresh wood smoke and spiced vanilla, with finishing notes of mellow smoke and nutty oak.’

Stephane Morizet, marketing director – global travel retail, said: ‘This exclusive portfolio offering is a powerful statement on how much Benriach firmly believes in the power and strategic role of travel retail. Our mission is to enrich travellers’ journeys, and these beautiful expressions offer a wide and unique range of taste exploration for whisky lovers.’

The range is now available exclusively in UK airports, and from May 1, worldwide.