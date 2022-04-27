Four new drams from the GlenAllachie Distillery

The GlenAllachie Distillery has launched a trio of expressions forming batch six of their UK-exclusive Single Cask Single Malt Scotch Whiskies.

These will be released alongside a distillery-exclusive bottling for this year’s Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, which runs from 27 April to 2 May.

The Aberlour-based distillery, headed up by industry veteran Billy Walker, took home Visitor Attraction of the Year 2022 at the Icons of Whisky Awards.

Renowned for releasing rare and ground-breaking expressions thanks to Walker’s unparalleled wood management prowess, each cask was selected from an inventory spanning over 50,000 casks maturing within 16 on-site warehouses.

The four new Single Cask Single Malts released include:

The GlenAllachie 15-year-old Cask #3292 ex-Solera Oloroso Butt (Spirit of Speyside 2022)

The GlenAllachie 11-year-old Cask #1036 Premier Cru Classé Barrique

The GlenAllachie 10-year-old Cask #5368 Tawny Port Hogshead

The GlenAllachie 9-year-old Cask #806890 Peated Bourbon Barrel

The GlenAllachie 15-year-old exclusively for the Spirit of Speyside Festival (59.4% ABV, UK RRSP £175) was aged in a fresh Bourbon barrel followed by a first-fill Oloroso puncheon before being re-racked into an antique Oloroso Sherry butt previously used as part of an intricate solera system for 55 long years.

Solera is a maturation process deployed by Bodegas involving fractional blending in such a way that the finished product is a combination of ages, ensuring continuation of flavour profile through each vintage produced.

This incredibly lengthy cask history enabled the wood to impart deeply intense and complex layers of flavour upon the classic GlenAllachie DNA. This sumptuous Single Cask is only available at their distillery shop.

The Premier Cru Classé barrique (59.9% ABV, UK RRSP £100) is a cask which previously matured premium first growth Bordeaux red wine before hosting the GlenAllachie spirit for 11 years. The result is a single malt bursting with Turkish delight, cinnamon stewed apples and summer berries.

The GlenAllachie 10-year-old Port Hogshead (56.5% ABV, UK RRSP £95) delivers a vibrant, fruity flavour profile and ruby blush appearance following maturation in a cask sourced from Portugal which formerly held vintage Tawny Port.

The 9-year-old Single Cask (60.1% ABV, UK RRSP £90) was filled to an ex-Bourbon barrel which was used to age peated spirit distilled at The GlenAllachie Distillery. This very rare cask type has bestowed subtle notes of burnt sugar alongside root ginger and black pepper.

All GlenAllachie Single Casks are proudly presented at their natural colour, non chill filtered and at natural cask strength for maximum flavour and mouthfeel.

Billy Walker said: ‘At GlenAllachie, we are deeply passionate about sourcing unique and innovative casks, particularly from premium, niche producers. Each of these casks selected reflect this; from the French fine wine barrique to the antique Sherry butt which dates back to the middle of the 20th Century, each brings considerable character and charm to the table.

‘We now look forward with great delight to welcoming whisky fans from across the world to our hidden gem for the Spirit of Speyside Festival, with these spectacular drams getting the limelight they deserve.’

Batch 6 of The GlenAllachie UK Single Casks will be available via specialist retailers across the country from the week commencing 2nd May, whilst the distillery’s on-site shop will have stock of all four Single Casks from today.

Further information on the distillery and company can be found at www.theglenallachie.com