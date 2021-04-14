Four Corners of Scotland charity whisky tasting event

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association is organising a very special, hybrid, whisky tasting event later this month.

It is taking place April 28 at 7.30pm in collaboration with Scotland’s newest whisky club, 1775 Whisky Passport and the award-winning bar and restaurant, the Mercat Grill in East Lothian.

All proceeds will go to The Ben, the Scottish Licensed Trade Benevolent Society, which supports people across the industry facing extreme financial hardship.

In what’s believed to be a first for the SLTA, the Four Corners of Scotland Whisky Tasting Event will be a hybrid affair – held online (hosted via 1775 Whisky Passport’s Facebook Live and YouTube channels) and a small number of guests outdoors (up to 20 – weather dependent) can attend in person at the Mercat Grill, in the village of Whitecraig.

Hosted by co-owners of 1775 Whisky Passport, Neil Forbes and Graham Blaikie will take fellow whisky lovers on a tasting tour, of Scotland’s ‘four corners’ in a fun and informative session, talking through the:

Clynelish 14-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the Highlands

Cardhu 12-Year-Old Single Malt from Speyside

Caol Ila 12-Year-Old Single Malt from the isle of Islay

Glenkinchie 12-Year-Old Single Malt from East Lothian

Participants can pre-order their tasting packs HERE and for £20, they’ll get 50ml of the four whiskies being sampled on the evening, delivered to them, if they order by Friday April 23 and live in the UK.

Colin Wilkinson, managing director of the SLTA said: ‘This will be a really super event, bringing together those with a love for our national drink – whether you know very little about whisky or you’re an absolute connoisseur.

‘In what will be a first for us, we’ll be holding this event with most of our participants online and some in person! It should be a fantastic, sociable evening where you’ll learn and enjoy more about this fine selection of drams from across the four corners of our country.

‘And whilst enjoying yourself, you’ll be helping raise vital funds for The Ben, at a time when our industry and its highly valued employees need all the assistance they can get as a result of the pandemic. Please join us on 28th April at 19:30 from the comfort of your home or at the Mercat Grill.’

The SLTA’s Four Corners Whisky Tasting Event can be joined HERE or HERE.

The event is sponsored by Diageo.