First whisky release from Càrn Mòr Family Reserve

Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers has announced the first release from their Càrn Mòr Family Reserve range.

The 32-year-old Single Cask from Glen Garioch Distillery was distilled in 1988, when the Morrison family owned the distillery.

This cask was specially selected by Brian Morrison, who has a long history with Glen Garioch Distillery, for the inaugural release.

Each bottle will be displayed within a wooden presentation case with a commemorative plaque, with the family’s connection to this cask and their personal memories of the distillery displayed on a personally signed letter inside the box.

Family Reserve is the only series in the Càrn Mòr range to carry the signature of a Morrison family member.

Brian Morrison, owner, Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers said: ‘This particular cask was selected initially for its outstanding spirit quality but also it very much reflects the style of which Glen Garioch was distilled in the eighties given we were malting and peating our own barley.

‘A rarity amongst distilleries in those days. At that time the Morrison family owned Glen Garioch so it is one distillery that we have a very personal connection to.’

Càrn Mòr’s Family Reserve range will include extremely limited and rare single casks, with each one being hand-selected individually by either Brian or Jamie Morrison from their own collection.

The first Family Reserve release is limited to 108 bottles and is priced at £2895 and is available from selected retailers.

For information on purchasing please contact Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers via their website https://www.carnmorwhisky.co.uk/contact-us or by emailing info@morrisondistillers.com where they will be able to put you in touch with a stockist.