First whisky bottle with Peter Howson art goes to auction

Banchory-based Burnobennie Distillery has announce the auction of bottle Number 1 in collaboration with world renowned artist Peter Howson.

Taking place on Thursday, March 10, at Bonham’s upcoming whisky auction, the Aberfeldy 30 year old will be sold with an original piece of signed artwork by Peter Howson titled ‘The World is on Fire’.

With the combined lot valued at more than £5,500, the Aberfeldy 30-Year-old was distilled in 1991 and hand bottled in 2021 at Burnobennie’s distillery. Included in the collection is the original artwork that is used as the label design; Peter Howson’s, World is on Fire Series, Sketch No. 5 for The Million Trees Project to raise funds for the River Dee Trust and their goal of planting one million trees.

The Bottle Number 1, which is part of a three-bottle collection, is presented in a hand-crafted Scottish Walnut presentation case which was built by cabinet maker Stevie Stuart. The bottle itself has been made using recycled glass and hand dipped in organic scarlet-coloured wax.

Whisky writer and authority, Charles Maclean described the single malt as: ‘A magnificent Aberfeldy not disguised by the cask. Candle wax, wall flower and honeycomb on the nose with sweet, light vanilla on the palate and a rich peppery finish.’

Ali Baxter, brand director, Burnobennie Distillery, said: ‘We are thrilled to announce this unique auction – Peter Howson is widely regarded as the generations greatest figurative painters and has never featured in a collaboration like this before. We are truly grateful to have Mr Howson involved in this special project which was commissioned with the help of prominent Edinburgh based art gallery, Robertson Fine Art.’

The artwork is now hanging in its temporary home at ISA thanks to the combined efforts of Robertson Fine Art and ISA’s Art Department. The painting is thought-provoking and evocative, showing children guiding the world out of chaos and destruction into a world of beauty and light.

The auction of this unique collaborative piece will be held at one of the largest, most renowned independent auction houses in the world. The prestigious Bonham’s Whisky Auction will take place on the 10 March, you can find a link to the lot HERE.

In addition to the auction of the Aberfeldy and two future bottlings in the series, Burnobennie will be releasing further 200 limited edition bottles which will be available for purchase. Each bottle sold will provide a donation of approximately 150 trees for the one million trees campaign and the aim is raise £150,000 for the River Dee Trust by the end of the summer.