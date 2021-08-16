First annual batch release of Benromach 40-Years-Old

Benromach Distillery has unveiled the first annual batch release of its 40-Years-Old, with just over 1000 bottles available worldwide.

Bottled at a cask strength of 57.1%, this rare single malt whisky is natural in colour and was laid down in 1981 before spending four decades maturing in the finest first-fill Oloroso sherry casks. The result is an exquisite single malt and the oldest expression released in Benromach’s new look line up which was launched in June 2020.

Benromach is a traditional Speyside distillery owned by a family intent on producing single malt using time honoured methods. Its small team of distillers rely entirely on their expertise and senses to make the finest handmade whisky. A small number of casks maturing in its dunnage warehouses were selected for this first annual batch release, with a further release planned each year.

Keith Cruickshank, distillery manager at Benromach, said: ‘This is the first time we have added a higher aged expression into our portfolio as an annual batch release. Each batch will be bottled at natural strength and will reflect the nuance and character of the casks selected for bottling each year.

‘Our first Benromach 40-Years-Old displays rich ginger and stewed fruit aromas, Seville orange, red apple and demerara sugar flavours before finishing with citrus zest and a subtle hint of charred oak. It truly is something special.’

The single malt is displayed in a striking black stained solid oak wooden box with copper- coloured detailing and printed metal plaques. The deep amber single malt is presented in the bespoke Benromach bottle which features a heavily embossed and gold foiled label to complete the quality feel.

Benromach 40 Years Old is priced at £1500. Prices in international markets may vary due to local taxes and import duties. Benromach 40 Years Old is available online and at selected retailers worldwide from today. For more information, visit www.benromach.com