Fettercairn’s new Warehouse release shows its treasures

Fettercairn Distillery has unveiled Warehouse 2 Batch No.002 showcasing the treasures of its 14 dunnage warehouses.

Warehouse is Fettercairn’s new, small batch collection.

Limited to just 6,000 bottles, this spirit was distilled in 2009 and matured in a combination of first fill ex-American Rye barrels and first fill ex-Bourbon barrels.

Just 29 casks were hand selected to create this single malt, specially chosen from Warehouse 2, where high humidity combined with a relatively cool and temperate environment makes it mark on the maturing spirit.

Bottled at 48.5% ABV to enhance the signature character, Fettercairn Warehouse 2 Batch No. 002 showcases the distillery’s tropical style achieved from the distinctive copper cooling ring distillation process.

The Warehouse Collection celebrates the talent, passion and commitment of the distillery team, coupled with the vision of the Master Whisky Maker in seeking unusual and interesting casks to craft these small batch releases.

Full details of the cask make-up are presented prominently on the bottle and pack of each release.

Gregg Glass, whisky maker, Whyte and Mackay said: ‘We were overwhelmed by the response to our first small batch release.

‘This second release takes us on a deep dive into further exploration of the unique Fettercairn flavour, as we have bottled spirit matured in ex American Rye barrels, allowing us to show a more experimental side to our approach.

‘I never cease to be inspired and enthralled by the diversity and quality of the amazing stock we have in our warehouses, and this itself creates a brilliant canvas to work from.

‘The more I discover, the more excited I get about just what we can do as we continue to create exceptionally refined whiskies and offer something truly unexpected and different.’

Fettercairn Warehouse 2, Batch No.002 will be available at an RSP of £55 in key global markets including the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and France from August from selected specialist outlets.

For more details visit www.fettercairnwhisky.com.