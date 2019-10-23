Famous Grouse releases exclusive whisky in Waitrose

The Famous Grouse has launched Wine Cask, a third addition to its Cask Series in the UK.

An innovative range of blended whiskies, it is inspired by the impact that different types of oak casks have on flavour development.

The Famous Grouse Wine Cask is finished in carefully selected Spanish red wine casks, producing a fuller bodied whisky with the classic smoothness typical of The Famous Grouse.

The additional maturation in the wine casks delivers a richer mouthfeel with layers of flavour you would expect from Spanish red wine including dark chocolate, cherries, nutmeg and subtle hints of black pepper.

Chris Anderson, head of brands at Edrington-Beam Suntory UK, saidd: ‘We place such importance on the quality of our wood, as it is such an integral part of bringing the product to life and we are delighted to be able to demonstrate this in an exciting, new way, through the launch of The Famous Grouse Cask Wine Cask.

‘Wine cask finishing is still relatively new in the history of whisky but is quickly growing in popularity as distillers look to explore the extensive layers of flavour development.

‘These innovations are contributing to the inauguration of an everyday premium category for Blended Scotch Whisky and this approach demonstrates our commitment to bringing fresh opportunities for growth within the category.’

The new edition, launching exclusively in Waitrose, complements the retailers leading expertise and history with wine.

John Vine, spirits buyer at Waitrose said: ‘Waitrose and Partners is very excited to partner with The Famous Grouse on the exclusive launch of this new product, which we believe will appeal to both our whisky and wine aficionado’s alike.

‘The Famous Grouse Wine Cask is an innovative launch which we hope will support the resurgence in the blended scotch, whilst offering an exciting alternative for those customers looking to explore a new category.’

The Famous Grouse Wine Cask offers consumers the chance to explore wider flavour profiles within Blends, in turn demonstrating the complexity and depth within the category.

The Famous Grouse Wine Cask upholds the reliably smooth taste, quality and character of hisky, but with a delicious new twist. Like the parent blend, The Famous Grouse Wine Cask can be perfectly enjoyed neat, with a dash of water or with a favourite mixer to bring the flavours to life.