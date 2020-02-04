Experience the Glengoyne in storytelling week

Glengoyne has launched a new distillery tour to coincide with National Storytelling Week.

The Glengoyne Story has been devised by whisky experiential ambassador Gordon Dallas, with tours running throughout February and March.

The tour is a liquid journey through time; from raw spirit of Glengoyne’s rough and ready roots to revered single malt, coaxed through Scotland’s slowest stills.

It is the story of five families, each of whom left their indelible mark on our flavour story. From the birth of the distillery, inextricably linked to the rapid rise of Glasgow as an industrial powerhouse, through violent vagabonds and Victorian entrepreneurs to modern day pirates.

Part social history, part process evolution, with painstaking new research allowing us to tell this tale like never before, this engaging meander through time includes the five whiskies that best showcase the methods and flavours from key moments in the evolution of Glengoyne in our gradual quest for perfection.

This special storytelling tour includes:

· 4 Glengoyne whiskies including our much sought after Teapot Dram, Legacy

· 21 year old and a specially selected single cask.

· A sample of Glengoyne New Make.

· A fully tutored tasting talk while learning about the flavour journey of the whisky from clear spirit 200 hundred years ago to our award-winning Single Malts of today.

Due to the limited edition whiskies included, the Glengoyne Story tickets are limited to selected dates in February and March. Tickets are priced at £35pp.

To book visit HERE.