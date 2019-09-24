Exclusive whisky to mark pub’s first birthday

An award-winning pub has released a specially selected and limited edition single cask malt in partnership with elemental coastal distillery Glenglassaugh to mark its first anniversary.

Nauticus in Leith has enterted into the partnership, with just 275 bottles available.

The renowned and industry-established duo behind the bar’s creation, Kyle Jamieson and Iain McPherson, opened Nauticus last year with the aim of showcasing the best of Scottish produce, whilst drawing on Leith’s history for global trade.

Working with their team of expert bartenders, Kyle and Iain identified the perfect cask for bottling following a rigorous blind tasting session of a handful of the Highland distillery’s rarest stock, put forward by Glenglassaugh master blender, Dr Rachel Barrie.

The contents of Cask 288 was distilled in 2011 and has been matured in a Sauternes hogshead barrel for eight years before being bottled at cask strength this May. The expression was chosen for its distinctive character developed through wine cask aging.

Lustrous gold in colour, the whisky is abundant in butterscotch, baked pineapple and sherried fruit with caramel and sea air on the nose. When tasted, this develops into salted honeycomb and chocolate with pineapple fondant, culminating in a long, creamy finish.

Kyle Jamieson, co-owner at Nauticus, said: ‘This single cask Glenglassaugh bottling is a special landmark for us as we celebrate our first birthday. After sampling about 12 single malts from across the Highland region, this Glenglassaugh cask was a clear winner for us and stood out with its fantastic character.

‘Our ethos in Nauticus is to always put Scottish produce and Leith’s rich wine and spirits history under the spotlight. We believe this specific cask captures this perfectly in whisky form.’

Dr Rachel Barrie said: ‘This limited expression is a beautifully layered whisky that has been shaped and nurtured by the distillery’s coastal location and the elements surrounding our warehouses, boasting a delicious contrast of sweet flavour from the Sauternes oak with a hint of saltiness from the North Sea air that breaths into our casks.

‘It’s been fantastic to work with the Nauticus team to bottle a really unique single malt in celebration of one of Scotland’s most exciting bars.’

The Glenglassaugh 2011 Cask 288 is now available at RRP £64.95 from Nauticus and Royal Mile Whiskies.

Nauticus was named the 2019 Admiral Taverns’ Pub of the Year at the Great British Pub Awards in London earlier this month, and is listed in the UK’s Top 50 Cocktail Bars.

Visit www.glenglassaugh.com for more details on the whisky.