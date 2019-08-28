Exclusive whisky set to touch down at Scots airport

A limited-edition expression of whisky will be making short-haul journey of its own to go on sale at Aberdeen International Airport.

Glen Garioch whisky will arrive exclusively at the airport next month in time for the upcoming Offshore Europe event.

Available from September 2, Glen Garioch is made in one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries, just 14 miles from the airport at Oldmeldrum. Only 188 bottles are being made available to purchase.

Distilled on 9 September 1997, Cask 91 has spent over two decades patiently maturing in first filled bourbon barrels and will retail for £285 at World Duty Free.

The 21-year-old expression evokes notes of custard cream with a sweet and creamy taste with a lingering vanilla finish. The custard cream, stone fruit and malt flavours lead to caramelised peanuts, peppermint and eucalyptus with an oaky vanilla finish.

Ron Welsh, master blender at the Glen Garioch distillery, said: ‘Glen Garioch 1997, Cask 91, is a very rare whisky that has been perfectly matured for more than two decades. At the peak of its perfection, this exquisite liquid is the perfect whisky for those travelling through Aberdeen International Airport who want to take a taste of the city back home with them.’

Yvonne Birch, head of retail at Aberdeen International Airport, added: ‘We’re expecting around 8,000 delegates to be traveling through the airport for Offshore Europe and it’s fantastic to offer them an exclusive from one of the area’s leading food and drink producers.

‘The new Glen Garioch expression is exclusive to Aberdeen International Airport and we don’t expect the very few bottles we have to stick about for long. Travellers can also reserve a bottle when they come in to Aberdeen and we’ll look after it until they fly back out.’

One of the oldest operating distilleries in Scotland – and it’s most easterly – Glen Garioch has been making its mighty malt since 1797. Favouring quality over quantity, its Vintage 1997, Cask 91 joins other Glen Garioch casks that are at the peak of perfection, produced in small, precious batches and only available to buy via World Duty Free.