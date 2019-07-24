Exclusive Scotch whisky for Australian diner

A Scotch whisky distillery has teamed up with a contemporary Nordic inspired fine diner in Australia.

Mjølner Australia are working with Highland Park – which has a proud Viking heritage – to release a cask strength 14yr old single malt exclusively for the Australian market.

Mjølner is renowned for delivering truly unique drinking and dining experiences that bring Norse Mythology to the modern day with drinking horns, hand carved shields and horns in the casual fine dining rooms and speakeasy style bars.

While Mjølner’s beverage list has a strong focus on cocktails, craft beers and fine wines – it’s the whisky collection that is the Mjølner’s true heart with over 800 bottles across the two venues featuring some of the world’s most well-known drams as well as some extremely exclusive and rare finds.

Highland Park was founded in 1798 by Magnus Eunson, a descendant of the Vikings who once ruled Orkney. The proud, independent spirit of their Viking ancestors’ lives on in the way they continue to make their whisky to the same tried and tested process. HP a recognised for using their skill and discipline to create there intensely balanced flavour, unlike any other Single Malt.

The decision to collaborate with HP was an easy one for Mjølner’s first signature bottling. Usually, Gordon Motion (Highland Park’s master whisky maker) keeps his whisky making methods buried deep in a vault with his recipes only known to him.

But by unearthing the secret make-up of casks for this exclusive bottling and developing this very unique whisky, Gordon looked to create something special by using primarily first fill sherry seasoned casks to drive flavour.

The casks were predominately made up of first fill sherry seasoned European Oak cask, followed by first fill sherry seasoned American Oak cask and remaining whisky was from a traditional refill cask. Where the sherry seasoned European Oak casks deliver the spicy notes of Highland Park, Gordon has balanced this flavour with Sherry Seasoned American Oak casks to add sweetness.

A combination of Butts, Puncheons as well as Hogsheads are used for Highland Park single cask selection. These casks are each unique in flavour and unique in colour as the natural colour is derived from the wood itself.

The Mjølner x Highland Park Whisky will be available in both Melbourne and Sydney Mjølner bars and restaurants and served from a custom-built Viking ship.

The bottles will be available to purchase from Spirits Platform directly for venues and retailers. For consumers it will be in selected whisky retail shops throughout Australia, such as The Oak Barrel, however also available at Mjølner Melbourne to purchase.

Click HERE for the latest whisky news from Scottish Field.