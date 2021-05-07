Exclusive new drams from Bunnahabhain Distillery

Islay’s Bunnahabhain Distillery has announced an exciting Fèis at Home programme, opening its virtual doors once again and this year.

This will give fans their first chance to meet Brendan McCarron who has been officially appointed as master distiller for Distell’s single malt and blended Scotch portfolio.

Bunnahabhain has released a collection of limited edition expressions for the internationally acclaimed whisky festival, which is solely taking place online for the second year, and curating a bustling bill of events on Bunnahabhain Day at Feis Ile 2021 (June 4) including two virtual tastings live from the distillery.

The team also has a few surprises to unveil, with exclusive details on another new limited edition product to be revealed live during the evening Masterclass tasting.

Ahead of the tastings on June 4, Brendan will be introduced to Bunnahabhain’s global community of fans at a special live tasting on the eve of Fèis Ìle 2021, where he will be on hand to guide them through the distillery’s diverse portfolio of internationally sought-after expressions.

A series of virtual events will also be hosted around the world – with fans as far away as China savouring its whiskies and getting the chance to meet the distillery team.

With a rich career spanning 15 years in the industry including several stints working for distilleries on Islay, Brendan brings a vast array of experience to his role overseeing whisky making across Bunnahabhain, Deanston and Tobermory distilleries as well as Scottish Leader and Black Bottle blends.

Brendan joins master blender Julieann Fernandez and Bunnahabhain distillery manager, Andrew Brown who are responsible for the creation of this year’s limited edition single Malts bottled for Fèis Ìle: a 2013 Moine Bordeaux Finish and a 2001 Marsala Finish.

At 53.6% ABV the cask strength 2013 Moine Bordeaux Finish has carefully matured inside the peaceful coastal distillery, soaking up the salty sea spray. (SRP £85)

The 2001 Marsala Finish (cask strength at 53.6% ABV) has spent 20 years resting in casks which once held Marsala fortified wine resulting in a sublime symphony of Sicilian flair and Scottish tradition. (SRP £200).

Sarah McKeeman, global brand manager for Bunnahabhain Distillery said: ‘Fèis Ìle is the biggest date in Islay’s calendar, and we’ve put together an incredible programme of virtual events, new limited editions and some very special surprises to be announced closer to the time.

‘We’re really pleased to welcome Brendan McCarron as our new master distiller and excited to introduce him to fans of the distillery on the eve of the festival, discussing Bunnahabhain and its award winning collection of whiskies. His appointment ushers in a new chapter for the malt’s portfolio, and he’s already working on some really interesting projects which we know our community will love.

‘This year’s limited edition festival expressions are absolutely exquisite. We’ve chosen to showcase one of our rarer lightly peated releases as well as reigniting the 2001 expression by letting it slumber in Marsala Casks.’

Fèis Ìle runs between Friday 28 May and Sunday 5 June, with Bunnahabhain Day on 4 June.

Feis Ile bottlings and tasting kits are available from www.bunnahabhain.com and all of the distillery’s events will be broadcast live on Facebook.