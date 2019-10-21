Exclusive Aberfeldy set to be released

Bacardi Global Travel Retail and Gebr Heinemann are partnering for the release of Aberfeldy Exceptional Cask 15 YO Sherry Finish.

This is the latest launch from the Exceptional Cask series of rare, limited edition special finish aged single malts – a range that is disrupting the category with its innovation, excitement and exclusivity.

Available from 1 November 2019, the Aberfeldy is retailing exclusively at Heinemann airport stores around the world. Additional visibility and shopper engagement campaigns will run at 15 key locations including Amsterdam Schiphol, Istanbul, Copenhagen, Sydney, Frankfurt and Hamburg airports.

Finished in Oloroso Sherry casks, that have been hand selected by malt master Stephanie MacLeod, only a limited quantity of the small batch Aberfeldy Exceptional Cask 15 Year Old Sherry Finish has been produced, making it an attractive proposition both for established single malt connoisseurs and collectors and also to new generations of adult whisky drinkers.

This unique expression was initially matured in the finest Oak Casks for 12 years before being filled into sweet, Oloroso Sherry casks for an additional maturation period of three years.

The additional finishing creates an extra layer of luxury, elevating the level of complexity in the maturing malt and complementing the typical honeyed richness of the Aberfeldy distillery house style.

Aberfeldy is the world’s fastest growing single malt. IWSR reports that in 2018 it was the 10th largest single malt in global travel retail (IWSR 2018), having accelerated year on year from being in 18th position in 2013. Maintaining the ongoing commitment to age statements at a time when many are disappearing from labels, Aberfeldy is continuing to release liquid with guaranteed age statements – a key purchase motivation in travel retail and a driver of category growth.

The appeal of Aberfeldy is also driven by its unusual provenance, with the distillery’s water sourced from the Pitilie Burn, renowned for its alluvial deposits of Scottish gold.

Thomas Koch, director International Key Accounts, Bacardi Global Travel said: ‘We are delighted to release the Aberfeldy Exceptional Cask 15YO Sherry Finish with Gebr. Heinemann across their airport stores. The consumer appeal of award-winning Aberfeldy goes from strength to strength as demonstrated by its climbing the charts towards the top of the category

with notably strong performance in Europe and in Asia.

‘With the growing credibility of Global Travel Retail as a specialist channel, increasing numbers of whisky collectors and connoisseurs know that luxury airport stores like Heinemann’s are the place to seek out rare finds like this.’

Gebr. Heinemann Director Purchasing LTCF Rüdiger Stelkens added: ‘Our whisky shoppers know they can rely on Heinemann stores as a destination for the discovery of rare whiskies and they are big fans of the quality of Aberfeldy thanks to its smooth, easy drinking style. We know they will seize the opportunity to take home this exclusive finish to their single malt collection.’

The Exceptional Cask Series is a collection of rare, limited edition special finishes of aged single malts from the distilleries for Aberfeldy, Aultmore, Craigellachie, Royal Brackla and Glen Deveron.