Enjoy the Wild Spirit on a whisky trip to Skye

Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky will unveil the second release of only 2000 bottles from the Talisker Bodega Series: a 41-year-old 1978 Vintage from next month.

Alongside the limited-edition release, will be a curated Talisker Isle of Skye, rugged luxury experience, available through bespoke travel experts Quintessentially Travel.

Talisker has partnered with Quintessentially Travel to offer whisky connoisseurs an unmissable opportunity to discover more about the wild spirit of Talisker, and its mythical, remote home. A perfect balance between luxury and adventure; from a private tour of the distillery, followed by a luxury cruise of the seas off the rugged shore, stopping along the way for freshly shucked oysters.

Available on request, guests will be able to personalise their trip to Skye to include unique experiences. Prices start from £4,000 pp book by appointment: talisker@quintessentiallytravel.com

Ewan Gunn, Talisker Prestige Ambassador, said: ‘The Quintessentially partnership, in honour of this exclusive Single Malt, means we are now not only able to share the rarest of liquids, but also unforgettable moments on the shores that shaped us.

‘Reflecting the character of Talisker, this exclusive travel experience is set to take people on a journey across Skye: not only experiencing the height of luxury, but importantly with adventure never too far behind.’

The Talisker Bodega Series is an exploration of sherry cask finishes on the finest of Talisker Single Malt Whiskies. The second in the series, the 41-year-old has been expertly finished in Manzanilla sherry casks from Delgado Zuleta, the oldest Sherry producer in the famed Sherry Triangle. Located in the Marco de Jerez region, next to the coastal town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda, it is where Talisker distillery revealed a trading connection that dates back to 1900.

The sherry experts hand picked only six exceptional casks for finishing, that once held the Bodega’s flagship wine La Goya, a very fine Manzanilla aged in casks more than a century old.

The result is a remarkable rich whisky, the nose carries the sweet fruitiness of sultanas and orange peel framed by sandalwood, with a tang of salty sea air and smoky raw sugar.

The taste offers a fine balance between sweetness and smoke. The finish is generously warming and sustained, with a drying, softly smoky conclusion. It is an extraordinary 41-year-old liquid, the oldest official Single Malt from the distillery, retaining the unmistakable character of Talisker.

Much like the 40-year-old first release in the Talisker Bodega series, the exquisite golden spirit lies in a hand crafted bottle that comes housed in a special sherry-oak casing to evoke many stages of the whisky’s history and journey.