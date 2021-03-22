Edinburgh Whisky Academy educates in Irish whiskey

Edinburgh Whisky Academy, which is dedicated to improving whisky education across the globe, has launched an online Certificate in Irish Whiskey.

Between 2010 and 2020, Irish whiskey was the world’s fastest growing spirits category, with the numbers of distilleries increasing in number from 4 to 38 in the same period.

Through this new course, developed in conjunction with Irish whiskey experts Fionnán O’Connor and Matt Healy, the Edinburgh Whisky Academy hopes to take advantage of this developing trend by providing online education for whisky enthusiasts and whisky industry professionals in the UK, Ireland, the USA, Europe and beyond.

The Certificate in Irish Whiskey comprises eight modules of engaging online content which aim to enhance knowledge and appreciation of the different styles of Irish whiskey.

Topics explored include the history of Irish whiskey, different equipment used dependent on the different mashbills adopted as well as the various production processes used. There is also the option to enjoy a tutored tasting of the four different Irish whiskey styles through the purchase of a tasting selection from online whiskey retailer, Three Drams.

The Edinburgh Whisky Academy was founded by managing director, Kirsty McKerrow, who has worked as a brand ambassador for brands including Glenmorangie and Ardbeg and whose family is steeped in whisky heritage with her forefathers starting Mackinlays whisky in 1815. She established the Edinburgh Whisky Academy in 2015 to fill what she felt was a vital gap in the Scotch Whisky education market.

Kirsty said: ‘As post-Covid economic activity resumes, it’s likely that Irish whiskey’s popularity will continue to grow so our new Certificate in Irish Whiskey provides an ideal grounding for anyone hoping to develop or nurture a career in the industry, or simply for enthusiasts who want to know more about Ireland’s Water of Life.

‘We know that sales staff, distillery guides and spirits retailers as well as hospitality industry employees in hotels, bars and restaurants have benefitted from our various Scotch whisky and Gin courses and are looking forward to providing them with what we hope will be a career-enhancing insight into the wonders of Irish whiskey.’

The Edinburgh Whisky Academy has provided training for some of Scotland’s top distillers and hospitality providers, including Macallan, Ian Macleod Distillers, Interbev, Montpeliers and Whyte & Mackay.

In addition to Certificate in Irish Whiskey, which costs £99 (plus optional sample costs of £34.95), courses offered by the Edinburgh Whisky Academy include the online Scottish Qualifications Authority-certified Certificate in Scotch Whisky.

The Diploma in Single Malt Whisky is the only one of its kind and offers a more in-depth and fully SQA certified qualification for brand ambassadors, spirits retailers, whisky and hospitality professionals, whisky writers and bloggers and sommeliers. Other SQA certified courses include a Diploma in the Art of Tasting Whisky ,and a Diploma in Gin. The Academy also offers three other online modules and courses – Focus on Flavour, Wake up your Whisky Nose and Certificate in Gin.

