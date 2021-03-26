Eden Mill launch first virtual whisky tastings

Award-winning Scottish distillers Eden Mill will give whisky lovers the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive taste of their limited release whiskies in a new virtual experience, on April 23 and 30.

The intimate whisky tastings will take fans of a dram on the Eden Mill whisky journey, giving insight into their history and a true taste of St Andrews, from the comfort of their own home.

Based on the historic original site of the Seggie Distillery, run by the Haig family until 1860, Eden Mill were the first to make spirits in the region for 150 years.

During the virtual tasting, one of their knowledgeable ambassadors will share the story of how Eden Mill brought the whisky craft back to St Andrews in 2014 and will lay strong plans for its future; starting development on a £10million venture to create one of Scotland’s first ever carbon-neutral single malt whisky distilleries.

From the beginning of their journey interest in Eden Mill’s single malt whisky has been incredible adding support to the realisation that the value of good whisky is no longer about its age. The first bottling in 2017 broke world records at auction for a first release, selling for £7100. More recently, the distiller’s first ever cask strength release sold out within a month.

The inaugural virtual whisky tasting will include miniature samples of four whiskies for enthusiasts to enjoy and understand how the distiller’s casks and liquid have evolved across the years. This includes an exclusive dram of their sold out 2018 Single Malt, the 2019 Single Malt and 2020 Single Malt. Fans will also be able to enjoy a dram of Eden Mill’s first ever peated whisky, Hip Flask Series 17, which was released at the start of 2021.

The announcement follows the popularity of Eden Mill’s virtual gin tastings, which launched exactly a year ago in 2020 in response to Covid 19 restrictions. Since then more than 7,000 gin enthusiasts have taken part in Eden Mill’s online tastings across the UK and the company received awards for the experience at the recent Scottish Gin Awards. Eden Mill hope to see repeated success with their new, more intimate virtual whisky tastings.

Eden Mill co-founder Paul Miller said: ‘We are passionate about our craft and look forward to bringing the story of Eden Mill’s whisky to life in homes across the UK for the first time.

‘The tasting with our Eden Mill ambassador will allow as many whisky drinkers as possible to have the chance to savour and enjoy our progressive range of expressions and to understand how we use casks and flavour to create our liquid.

‘This experience is perfect opportunity for those who love whisky and whisky beginners alike to discover a taste of St Andrews. By participating you are joining us on a special part of our whisky journey as we get ready to open our net-zero whisky distillery on the banks of the Eden Estuary in 2022, and to join us in our passion for a greener future for our industry.’

The inaugural Eden Mill Virtual Whisky Tastings will take place on Friday April 23 and April 30. Limited spaces are available to buy for £40 from edenmill.com

The virtual whisky tasting can be arranged for corporate bookings and private groups, to express interest email mem@edenmill.com