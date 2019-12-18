Download the new Whisky Trails app from Cask & Still

Scottish Field’s sister magazine Cask & Still magazine are thrilled to announce their new Trails App is now live and available to download for free.

If you are a whisky lover or just want to try the best dram in Edinburgh then download our free app and make the most of your time in the city this winter.

Our new app is your pocket guide to the capital’s whisky scene. Use our interactive map to find the best places to shop, buy and sample Scotland’s national drink, all at the touch of a button.

Visit iconic whisky bars, rub shoulders with local whisky experts and get the best advice on how to enjoy your preferred dram.

On Wednesday 18 December the #EdinburghWhiskyTrail and the #SpeysideWhiskyTrail will launch on the new Cask & Still Trails App.

Cask & Still will be launching similar trails in Glasgow, Ayrshire, the Borders, Dumfries & Galloway and the Highlands and Islands in 2020.

Cask & Still’s Trails App is the first of its kind to bring drinks brands, distilleries, bars, hotels and shops together in one user friendly and interactive app. The app covers all aspects of drinks, including its origin, where to find tastings, stay and buy in a shop.

Plan your own drinks trail in Edinburgh and Speyside this Christmas with our new Cask & Still Trails App. The interactive drinks app, which is free to download on IOS and Android, allows users to find out exactly what is around them, including distilleries, whisky merchants, bars, hotels and drinks experiences and tours. You can also book your distillery experience via the app.

The Edinburgh Whisky Trail includes famous whisky bars like Usquabae, The Bow Bar and Scotch Malt Whisky Society. The Speyside Whisky Trail features all the best local distilleries including Glenfiddich and Gordon & MacPhail.

How to download the Cask & Still Trails App

Search Cask & Still Trails App on Android or iOS and download our app onto your phone when you see our logo.

John Boyle, Cask & Still’s brand ambassador who brought the app from concept to reality, said: ‘We are very excited to be bringing the first drinks app of its kind to the Scottish market. The app will give consumers drinks information on tap and allow whisky tourists and locals alike to discover their own drinks trail easily.

‘The Cask & Still Trails App will harness digital technology to connect consumers with drinks brands in one handy app. We are launching the drinks trails first of all in Edinburgh and Speyside and trails covering the whole of Scotland will be launched in 2020.’

Cask & Still is Scotland’s whisky magazine. Launched in spring 2015, the consumer magazine includes features about Scotland’s whisky industry as well as other popular spirits.

Contributors include Blair Bowman, Brooke Magnanti (Belle de Jour), Charlie MacLean, Ian Buxton and Geraldine Coates. The editor is Richard Bath. Cask & Still is published bi-annually.

The latest issue was published in November 2019 and is available HERE.